2026 Paralympics opening ceremony to be first at UNESCO site

The 2026 Paralympics will make history Friday with its opening ceremony; it’s the first to be hosted in a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Arena di Verona was built around 30-50 CE, predating the Roman Colosseum. The Roman amphitheater in Verona, Italy, was upgraded with wheelchair ramps, accessible restrooms and enhanced safety features for the Paralympic athletes.

However, some nations are boycotting the 50th Paralympics opener after organizers announced Russian athletes will compete under their country’s flag.

The Associated Press reports Ukraine was the first to boycott. Seven other nations say they won’t attend for political reasons.

This is the first year Russian athletes will compete under their own flag at the Paralympics in more than a decade.

It could also be the first time the anthem is played on the stage of any major global sporting event in four years.

The Russian flag hasn’t been flown at the Paralympics since the 2014 Winter Games. The national anthem has not been heard at any Olympics or Paralympics since the 2016 Summer Games.

The 2026 Paralympics begin in Italy March 6.