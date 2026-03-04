© 2026 KPCW

2026 Paralympics opening ceremony to be first at UNESCO site

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 4, 2026 at 4:22 PM MST
FILE- A view of the Arena in Verona, Italy, Friday, June 25, 2021. After three consecutive Winter Games in Asia, plus the 2010 edition in Vancouver, the 2026 Olympics will mark a return to Europe and the Alps. The 2026 Games will be the most widespread Olympics ever, with venues spread out over 22,000 square kilometers (nearly 10,000 square miles) over a vast swath of northern Italy — from the regions of Lombardy and Veneto to the provinces of Trento and Bolzano.

The 2026 Milan Cortina Paralympics begin Friday with a ceremony in Verona, Italy.

The 2026 Paralympics will make history Friday with its opening ceremony; it’s the first to be hosted in a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Arena di Verona was built around 30-50 CE, predating the Roman Colosseum. The Roman amphitheater in Verona, Italy, was upgraded with wheelchair ramps, accessible restrooms and enhanced safety features for the Paralympic athletes.

However, some nations are boycotting the 50th Paralympics opener after organizers announced Russian athletes will compete under their country’s flag.

The Associated Press reports Ukraine was the first to boycott. Seven other nations say they won’t attend for political reasons.

This is the first year Russian athletes will compete under their own flag at the Paralympics in more than a decade.

It could also be the first time the anthem is played on the stage of any major global sporting event in four years.

The Russian flag hasn’t been flown at the Paralympics since the 2014 Winter Games. The national anthem has not been heard at any Olympics or Paralympics since the 2016 Summer Games.

The 2026 Paralympics begin in Italy March 6.
Sports Olympics and Paralympics
