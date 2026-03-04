Semi rolls near Wanship miles from Coalville I-80 cow crashes
A second semitruck crash in as many days closed a portion of Interstate 80 in Summit County Tuesday night.
The North Summit Fire Service District responded to a semi rollover on I-80 westbound near Wanship around 10 p.m.
Authorities have not confirmed what caused the truck to overturn at mile marker 154 near Wanship.
It is the second major traffic incident in the area after two crashes involving cows on the highway Monday night near Coalville, about 10 miles north of Wanship.