© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah Paralympian earns silver in para Nordic skiing

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 10, 2026 at 4:31 PM MDT
Norway's Vilde Nilsen, gold, is followed by Germany's Kathrin Marchand, 4th, in the cross country skiing women’s sprint classic standing at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Tesero, Italy, Tuesday, March 10, 2026.
Emilio Morenatti
/
AP
Norway's Vilde Nilsen, gold, is followed by Germany's Kathrin Marchand, 4th, in the cross country skiing women’s sprint classic standing at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Tesero, Italy, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. Utah skier Sydney Peterson finished second behind Nilsen in the race.

Utahn and two-time Paralympian Sydney Peterson has earned her fourth para Nordic medal at the Games.

The 24-year-old finished second at the women’s 1 kilometer classic sprint in the standing category Tuesday at the Italian cross-country skiing stadium.

The American finished just behind Norway’s Vilde Nilsen and ahead of Canada’s Natalie Wilkie. 

At her Paralympic debut in 2022, the skier was part of the gold-medal mixed relay team, earning silver in the 15 kilometer classic race and bronze in the 1 kilometer sprint freestyle.

Peterson is one of more than 20 Utah athletes competing at the 2026 Paralympics in Italy. The Paralympics end March 15.
Tags
Sports Olympics and Paralympics
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver