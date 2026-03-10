Utah Paralympian earns silver in para Nordic skiing

The 24-year-old finished second at the women’s 1 kilometer classic sprint in the standing category Tuesday at the Italian cross-country skiing stadium.

The American finished just behind Norway’s Vilde Nilsen and ahead of Canada’s Natalie Wilkie.

At her Paralympic debut in 2022, the skier was part of the gold-medal mixed relay team, earning silver in the 15 kilometer classic race and bronze in the 1 kilometer sprint freestyle.

Peterson is one of more than 20 Utah athletes competing at the 2026 Paralympics in Italy. The Paralympics end March 15.