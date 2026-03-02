Over 20 Utahns headed to 2026 Paralympics
The 2026 Paralympics in Milan and Cortina begin Friday, with 22 Utah athletes competing in Para Alpine, cross country skiing and snowboarding.
The Paralympics consist of six disciplines: Alpine skiing, biathlon, cross country skiing, snowboard, sled hockey and wheelchair curling.
In the Para Alpine discipline, 13 athletes from Utah or who train with the National Ability Center, will push out of the start gate in Italy.
That includes Haitian skier, Ralf Etienne, the first skier to represent the country at a Paralympic Games.
The NAC is also represented by athletes from Mexico, the U.S. and Puerto Rico, which the International Olympic Committee recognizes as its own nation.
In para snowboarding, seven Utah athletes will compete for Team USA and two athletes will participate in the para cross country skiing events.
Many on Team USA’s roster are already Paralympic medalists including three-time gold medal-winner Brenna Huckaby and Sydney Peterson, who brought home gold, silver and bronze medals from the 2022 Games in Beijing.
Two-time medal-winners Noah Elliott and Keith Gabel will also appear on the world stage for the 2026 Games.
The 2026 Paralympics run from March 6 to March 15 in Italy.
- Matthew Brewer - National Ability Center, Utah resident - Paralympics 2022
- Noah Bury - Weber State University alum, Salt Lake City resident
- Ravi Drugan - National Ability Center alum - Paralympics 2022
- Blake Eaton - National Ability Center, Utah resident -
- Hailey Griffin - National Ability Center, Utah resident
- Orlando Perez (PUR) - National Ability Center - Paralympian 2022
- Saylor O’Brien - National Ability Center, Woodland resident
- Arly Velasquez (MEX) - National Ability Center - Paralympian 2010, 2014, 2022
- Ralf Etienne (HAI) - National Ability Center
- Andrew Haraghey - Westminster University alum, National Ability Center, Utah resident - Paralympics 2028, 2022
- Jesse Keefe - National Ability Center alum - Paralympics 2022
- Tyler McKenzie - National Ability Center, Utah resident
- Michael O’Hearn - Westminster University alum, National Ability Center, Utah resident
- Kate Delson - Team Utah Snowboarding, Utah resident
- Noah Elliott - National Ability Center alum - Paralympics 2018, 2022
- Keith Gabel - Ogden resident - Paralympics 2014, 2018, 2022
- Jackie Hamwey - Team Utah Snowboarding
- Brenna Huckaby - Team Utah Snowboarding - Paralympics 2018, 2022
- Zach Miller - Utah resident - Paralympics 2022
- Joe Pleban - Park City resident
- Dani Aravich - Utah 2034 Steering Committee Member - Paralympics 2020, 2022
- Sydney Peterson - University of Utah alum, Utah resident - Paralympics 2022