Over 20 Utahns headed to 2026 Paralympics

The Paralympics consist of six disciplines: Alpine skiing, biathlon, cross country skiing, snowboard, sled hockey and wheelchair curling.

In the Para Alpine discipline, 13 athletes from Utah or who train with the National Ability Center, will push out of the start gate in Italy.

That includes Haitian skier, Ralf Etienne, the first skier to represent the country at a Paralympic Games.

The NAC is also represented by athletes from Mexico, the U.S. and Puerto Rico, which the International Olympic Committee recognizes as its own nation.

In para snowboarding, seven Utah athletes will compete for Team USA and two athletes will participate in the para cross country skiing events.

Many on Team USA’s roster are already Paralympic medalists including three-time gold medal-winner Brenna Huckaby and Sydney Peterson, who brought home gold, silver and bronze medals from the 2022 Games in Beijing.

Two-time medal-winners Noah Elliott and Keith Gabel will also appear on the world stage for the 2026 Games.

The 2026 Paralympics run from March 6 to March 15 in Italy.

Para Alpine: Sitting



Matthew Brewer - National Ability Center, Utah resident - Paralympics 2022

Noah Bury - Weber State University alum, Salt Lake City resident

Ravi Drugan - National Ability Center alum - Paralympics 2022

Blake Eaton - National Ability Center, Utah resident -

Hailey Griffin - National Ability Center, Utah resident

Orlando Perez (PUR) - National Ability Center - Paralympian 2022

Saylor O’Brien - National Ability Center, Woodland resident

Arly Velasquez (MEX) - National Ability Center - Paralympian 2010, 2014, 2022

Para Alpine: Standing



Ralf Etienne (HAI) - National Ability Center

Andrew Haraghey - Westminster University alum, National Ability Center, Utah resident - Paralympics 2028, 2022

Jesse Keefe - National Ability Center alum - Paralympics 2022

Tyler McKenzie - National Ability Center, Utah resident

Michael O’Hearn - Westminster University alum, National Ability Center, Utah resident

Para Snowboarding



Kate Delson - Team Utah Snowboarding, Utah resident

Noah Elliott - National Ability Center alum - Paralympics 2018, 2022

Keith Gabel - Ogden resident - Paralympics 2014, 2018, 2022

Jackie Hamwey - Team Utah Snowboarding

Brenna Huckaby - Team Utah Snowboarding - Paralympics 2018, 2022

Zach Miller - Utah resident - Paralympics 2022

Joe Pleban - Park City resident

Para Cross Country Skiing

