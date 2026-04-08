US Para Nordic Team joins US Ski & Snowboard to grow support for snow sport athletes

The U.S. Para Nordic Ski Team has joined U.S. Ski & Snowboard, the national governing body for skiing and snowboarding. The move expands the organization’s teams to 11 while also advancing Paralympic sports.

The organization previously joined with U.S. para Alpine and para snowboard teams in 2023. It also operates the national Alpine, cross-country, freeski, moguls, aerials, snowboard, ski jumping and Nordic combined teams.

The decorated U.S. Para Nordic Team was previously managed by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and includes cross country and biathlon athletes with physical disabilities.

The program is the winningest para Nordic team in the world, featuring a mix of veteran champions and rising talent. At the 2026 Winter Paralympics, Team USA won 10 gold medals in para Nordic skiing.

Athletes include Oksana Masters, the most decorated winter Paralympian in history with 24 Paralympic medals, 13 of them gold, across the Summer and Winter Games.

Utah teammate and seven-time Paralympian, Sydney Peterson, added four medals to her collection at the Milan Cortina Games.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard CEO Sophie Goldschmidt says she hopes to use the organization’s reach and support to keep veteran athletes and elevate younger ones on and off the snow.