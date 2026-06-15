Park City Toastmasters to offer TEDx-style public speaking training

A public speaking and leadership group, Toastmasters is partnering with executive speaking coach John Bates to provide a unique communication and leadership training that starts June 23.

Toastmasters member Karen Stone said she met Bates through a mentor.

“We've reestablished a relationship with him, and we are basically hiring him to coach our members as they build speeches to deliver these really polished speech speeches, think like a TEDx kind of event,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” June 12.

FULL INTERVIEW: Park City Toastmasters members Karen Stone & Kandi Kutkas Listen • 8:03

Bates is an executive speaking expert based in Park City. He has previously coached TED and TEDx speakers and C-level executives on communication skills.

He will offer individualized coaching to about a dozen area Toastmasters as they work to develop 4- to 12-minute speeches or presentations.

The series will wrap with a three-hour showcase event in October.

The Park City Toastmasters meet Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. at the Park City Library and the second Tuesday of the month at Kiln Park City in Kimball Junction.

The meetings are open to guests who RSVP.