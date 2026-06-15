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Park City Toastmasters to offer TEDx-style public speaking training

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 15, 2026 at 1:37 PM MDT
Park City Toastmasters members stand with John Bates.
Karen Stone
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Park City Toastmasters
Park City Toastmasters members stand with John Bates. Left to Right, Park City Toastmaster members with John Bates: Susan Piper, John Bates, John Concannon, Valeriane Wilson, Gregg Davidson and club president: Karen Stone.

Residents can learn more about storytelling, emotional connection and audience impact through a special three-month program offered by the Park City Toastmaster Club.

A public speaking and leadership group, Toastmasters is partnering with executive speaking coach John Bates to provide a unique communication and leadership training that starts June 23.

Toastmasters member Karen Stone said she met Bates through a mentor.

“We've reestablished a relationship with him, and we are basically hiring him to coach our members as they build speeches to deliver these really polished speech speeches, think like a TEDx kind of event,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” June 12.

FULL INTERVIEW: Park City Toastmasters members Karen Stone & Kandi Kutkas

Bates is an executive speaking expert based in Park City. He has previously coached TED and TEDx speakers and C-level executives on communication skills.

He will offer individualized coaching to about a dozen area Toastmasters as they work to develop 4- to 12-minute speeches or presentations.

The series will wrap with a three-hour showcase event in October.

The Park City Toastmasters meet Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. at the Park City Library and the second Tuesday of the month at Kiln Park City in Kimball Junction.

The meetings are open to guests who RSVP.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver