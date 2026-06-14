Park City Planning Commission roster full after two appointments

Matthew Day will be the newest member of the seven-member Park City Planning Commission. Mayor Ryan Dickey appointed him to a 4-year term with the consent of the Park City Council.

Day previously served on the Park City Board of Appeals. The panel hears appeals of formal rulings relating to the application of city building codes. He said the experience has prepared him to be a planning commissioner.

“That was a tremendous opportunity to get to understand how the planning commission works,” Day told the mayor and council Thursday. “There's, you know, real serious thought and work that's going into each of these commissions, so I don't take this lightly.”

Day is also a managing partner and founder of Jordanelle Capital , which invests in industrial companies across North America. He’s filling a seat previously held by Henry Sigg, who joined the council in 2022 , but was not reappointed by the mayor.

Commissioner John Frontero was reappointed Thursday. He also joined the commission in 2022. Frontero has a finance background and ran his own firm after a tenure on Wall Street.

“I really appreciate you trusting me for another four years,” he said. “It's an important position, and we make a lot of important land decisions.”

Frontero and Day begin their terms in July are set to serve through 2030.

The commission makes recommendations to the council on general plan and annexation proposals, as well as land management code and zoning map amendments. Commissioners also make decisions related to subdivisions, plat amendments, conditional use permits, and master planned developments.

Commissioners are paid $135 for each official meeting up to 4 hours and $200 for each meeting longer than 4 hours.