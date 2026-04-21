US Ski & Snowboard leader earns spot on CNBC Changemakers list

U.S. Ski & Snowboard President and CEO Sophie Goldschmidt has landed on CNBC’s 2026 Changemakers list.

The list recognizes women who are transforming businesses across various sectors including energy, financial services, health care, retail, technology and sports.

Goldschmidt was named alongside 49 other women including Selena Gomez for her Rare Beauty company and Kim Kardashian for Skims.

The recognition comes four years after Goldschmidt took the reins of U.S. Ski & Snowboard.

On her watch, the organization has expanded its strategic partnerships and increased revenue by more than 90%. U.S. Ski & Snowboard supports more than 250 athletes across 11 sports.

Goldschmidt has previously been recognized by Forbes and Adweek’s Most Powerful Women in Sport, Sports Business Journal’s Power Players in Women’s Sports, Forty Under Forty and the Leaders in Sport Under 40 Award.