© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

US Ski & Snowboard leader earns spot on CNBC Changemakers list

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 21, 2026 at 4:20 PM MDT
Sophie Goldschmidt speaks at U.S. Ski & Snowboard's HERoic Panel during the Stifel Lake Placid Cross Country Finals March 21, 2026 at Mt Van Hoevenberg in North Elba, New York.
Mike Lawrence
/
U.S. Ski & Snowboard
Sophie Goldschmidt speaks at U.S. Ski & Snowboard's HERoic Panel during the Stifel Lake Placid Cross Country Finals March 21, 2026 at Mt Van Hoevenberg in North Elba, New York.

The list recognizes women who are transforming businesses across various sectors.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard President and CEO Sophie Goldschmidt has landed on CNBC’s 2026 Changemakers list.

The list recognizes women who are transforming businesses across various sectors including energy, financial services, health care, retail, technology and sports.

Goldschmidt was named alongside 49 other women including Selena Gomez for her Rare Beauty company and Kim Kardashian for Skims.

The recognition comes four years after Goldschmidt took the reins of  U.S. Ski & Snowboard. 

On her watch, the organization has expanded its strategic partnerships and increased revenue by more than 90%. U.S. Ski & Snowboard supports more than 250 athletes across 11 sports.

Goldschmidt has previously been recognized by Forbes and Adweek’s Most Powerful Women in Sport, Sports Business Journal’s Power Players in Women’s Sports, Forty Under Forty and the Leaders in Sport Under 40 Award.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver