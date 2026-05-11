World’s best para rock climbers to visit Utah for World Climbing competition

Elite para climbers from around the world will compete in Utah this week at the World Climbing Para Series in Salt Lake City.

The event is the first of four and the only global para climbing series coming to the U.S. Climbers will also stop in Austria, France and South Korea.

The competition features top para climbers across multiple classifications, including 2025 world champions Seneida Biendarra, Brayden Butler and Melissa Ruiz representing Team USA.

The 2026 World Climbing Para Series is at Momentum Fort Union May 15 and 16.

Organizers are also looking for volunteers to help with the event. A link to sign up is available here. Spectators can purchase tickets here.