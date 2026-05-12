© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Bureau of Land Management officially cancels conservation rule

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 12, 2026 at 5:18 PM MDT
Pubic land in Southern Utah.
Utah Bureau of Land Management
Pubic land in Southern Utah.

The rule required the agency to consider conservation and development equally in land-use decisions for millions of acres across the West.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management formally canceled the “Public Lands Rule,” Monday.

The rule required the agency to consider conservation and development equally in land-use decisions for millions of acres across the West, including more than 22 million acres in Utah. Officially known as the Conservation and Landscape Health Rule, it was a Biden-era rule that provided guidance for ensuring conservation received due consideration along with mining, timber, grazing, recreation or other uses on public lands.

The Utah News Dispatch reports officials said the change was necessary because the rule, “threatened to restrict productive use of the public lands and introduced uncertainty and unnecessary burdens in planning and permitting.”

The rule’s elimination comes alongside executive orders and other actions by the Trump administration to expand drilling, mineral production and other commercial uses of public lands.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver