Utah Talons win second consecutive pro softball championship, sweep Chicago Bandits

Utah’s newest professional sports team has earned its second consecutive championship title.

The Utah Talons, the Beehive State’s professional women’s softball team, claimed the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) Championship title in Texas Sunday after sweeping the Chicago Bandits 2-0.

Utah claimed the 6-1 game in front of a sold-out College Station crowd at David Diamond. It was the third sellout in the pro softball league’s postseason history, the second in as many days.

Talons pitcher Montana Fouts, the 2026 Pitcher of the Year, threw a complete-game shutout last season to claim the team’s first championship title.

Sunday Fouts threw her second career postseason complete game. She gave up one run on eight hits with four strikeouts.

Outfielder Jadelyn Allchin was named the Most Valuable Player for her performance in the pair of games.

The Utah Talons formed in 2025 as one of four original teams in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League. They play at Dumke Family Softball Stadium in Salt Lake. Now with six women’s softball teams in the league, it saw a 181% growth in viewership on ESPN platforms in the 2026 season.