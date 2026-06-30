Utah has best professional women's softball team in nation

The Athletes Unlimited Softball League Season runs from June to July, and the Talons lead the league in wins so far this year.

The AUSL toured 10 different cities in 2025 to see which could anchor its six teams. Talons shortstop and University of Utah alum Hannah Flippen said Salt Lake City showed out.

“Came here to Utah, and the turnout was great, and so they decided that Utah deserved a pro softball team,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Tuesday. “So here we are: our first year as the Utah Talons.”

A lot of the players know one another well due to the league’s small size. But that doesn’t make the season’s 25 games any less intense, Flippen said.

“As much as we want to duke it out with each other and beat up on each other, the overall goal is to create a sustainable league. And I think that's what we're doing,” she said.

Head coach Cindy Ball-Malone agreed that the mission is to grow the game of softball, and she said it’s been successful. AUSL has touted a 181% increase in viewership on ESPN platforms this year compared to its inaugural season.

“We have tradition already, just in our first year,” Ball-Malone said. “We have our own cheers, our own chants. The fans have this great unique relationship with our own athletes.”

The Talons are reigning AUSL champions. They play at the University of Utah’s Dumke Family Softball Stadium, with the final two home games scheduled for Friday and Saturday.