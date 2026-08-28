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SR 224 traffic signal service could delay Monday commutes

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 28, 2026 at 5:01 PM MDT
A High Valley Transit bus waits at a stop light on state Route 224 behind a "bus lane ends" sign.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
The traffic light at Olympic Parkway will be temporarily shut off Aug. 28.

The traffic light work is part of improvements to state Route 224 for High Valley Transit's bus rapid transit project.

Traffic lights at the Olympic Parkway and state Route 224 intersection will be temporarily out of service Monday and could delay commuters.

Crews will be switching the lights to a new control system as part of improvements for High Valley Transit’s bus rapid transit project.

Lights will be out of service Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Police officers will be directing traffic.

High Valley Transit advises drivers to expect delays while the lights are switched.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver