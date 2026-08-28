SR 224 traffic signal service could delay Monday commutes

Traffic lights at the Olympic Parkway and state Route 224 intersection will be temporarily out of service Monday and could delay commuters.

Crews will be switching the lights to a new control system as part of improvements for High Valley Transit’s bus rapid transit project.

Lights will be out of service Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Police officers will be directing traffic.

High Valley Transit advises drivers to expect delays while the lights are switched.