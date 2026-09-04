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Wasatch Back closures for Labor Day

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 4, 2026 at 4:46 PM MDT
Closed sign hanging outside a store.
wedninth
/
Adobe Stock
Closed sign hanging outside a store.

Roads in Old Town Park City will close early Monday morning for the Miners Day parade and celebration.

State liquor stores and U.S. Post Offices will be closed Monday for Labor Day.

Summit County:

Summit County Gov. buildings - Closed for Labor Day
Park City Gov. buildings - Closed for Labor Day
Park City Library - Closed for Labor Day
Park City MARC - Open regular hours
Basin Recreation Fieldhouse - Closes early at 5:30 p.m.
Summit County Library - Closed for Labor Day
Summit County trash collection - Regular schedule

Wasatch County:

Wasatch County Gov. buildings - Closed for Labor Day
Heber City Gov. buildings - Closed for Labor Day
Wasatch County Library - Closed for Labor Day
Wasatch County trash collection - Monday collection delayed one day

Drivers in Park City will see road closures and increased traffic Monday for the town’s annual Miners Day celebrations.

Main Street, Swede Alley, Heber Avenue and Park Avenue will close to cars from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Deer Valley Drive will be reduced to one southbound lane to allow for a bus lane.

The China Bridge parking garage will be accessible from Marsac Avenue. Special event parking is $15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Parking is free at Park City High School and the school district, Park City Mountain and Deer Valley Resort.

The city will also increase free transit during the Miners Day events.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver