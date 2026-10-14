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World-class climbing event to transform Salt Lake City ballpark

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 14, 2026 at 3:41 PM MDT
United States' Natalia Grossman climbs during women's boulder qualification at the climbing World Cup Friday, May 21, 2021, in Salt Lake City.
Rick Bowmer
/
AP
United States' Natalia Grossman climbs during women's boulder qualification at the climbing World Cup Friday, May 21, 2021, in Salt Lake City.

More than 140 climbers will visit Utah Oct. 15-16 for the final stop on the World Climbing Series tour.

For the first time, an international climbing competition will be staged on a baseball field when the World Climbing series comes to Utah Oct. 15-16.

The event will transform the Smiths Ballpark infield with a temporary climbing wall.

More than 140 climbers from 35 countries and territories will compete, including USA Climbing athletes.

The bouldering competition Friday and Saturday is the final stop for the climbing series. Tickets are available online.
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Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver