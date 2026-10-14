World-class climbing event to transform Salt Lake City ballpark

For the first time, an international climbing competition will be staged on a baseball field when the World Climbing series comes to Utah Oct. 15-16.

The event will transform the Smiths Ballpark infield with a temporary climbing wall.

More than 140 climbers from 35 countries and territories will compete, including USA Climbing athletes.

The bouldering competition Friday and Saturday is the final stop for the climbing series. Tickets are available online.