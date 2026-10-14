Summit County clerk candidates discuss issues live on KPCW Friday

Malena Stevens, the incumbent Democrat, is challenged by Republican Suni Woolstenhulme.

Stevens is the former county councilmember who replaced Clerk Eve Furse after she retired this year.

Woolstenhulme is a local businessperson who spent eight years on the South Summit Board of Education.

The clerk serves as Summit County’s local election officer. The candidates will answer questions about how they’ll approach the job, election integrity and a clerk’s other duties.

Hear from the candidates live on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Friday starting at 8 a.m. Tune in at 91.7 or 88.1 FM in Summit County, 91.9 in Wasatch County, online and on the KPCW app.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.