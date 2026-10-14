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Summit County clerk candidates discuss issues live on KPCW Friday

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published October 14, 2026 at 3:27 PM MDT
KPCW
Malena Stevens (left) and Suni Woolstenhulme (right)

Voters can hear from the two candidates vying for the Summit County clerkship as mail-in ballots go out.

Malena Stevens, the incumbent Democrat, is challenged by Republican Suni Woolstenhulme.

Stevens is the former county councilmember who replaced Clerk Eve Furse after she retired this year.

Woolstenhulme is a local businessperson who spent eight years on the South Summit Board of Education.

The clerk serves as Summit County’s local election officer. The candidates will answer questions about how they’ll approach the job, election integrity and a clerk’s other duties.

Hear from the candidates live on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Friday starting at 8 a.m. Tune in at 91.7 or 88.1 FM in Summit County, 91.9 in Wasatch County, online and on the KPCW app.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
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Summit County Utah Election News
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas