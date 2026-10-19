Wasatch Back athletes named to US Ski & Snowboard teams for 2026-2027 season

That includes all five athletes on the 2026-2027 Aerials A Team and six of the eight jumpers on the B Team.

Ten skiers on the U.S. moguls A and B teams live in Park City.

Utah and Wasatch Back-based skiers also make up much of the Alpine teams with 10 athletes from the area across its three teams.

On the freeski teams, which include halfpipe, slopestyle and big air skiers and riders eight are Park City skiers.

This is also the inaugural season for U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s freeride team. Two Utah-based skiers were named to the first-ever 13-member roster.

Freeride, which is a style of skiing and snowboarding performed on natural, ungroomed terrain without a set course or man-made park features, will make its Olympic debut at the 2030 Winter Olympics in the French Alps.

The 2026-2027 World Cup season begins in October with Alpine skiing in Solden, Austria.

More information about the 2026-2027 U.S. Ski & Snowboard team rosters can be found here.