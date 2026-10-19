Enrollment opens for youth winter sports programs

Applications for the Youth Sports Alliance’s winter after-school programs are now open for students in Summit and Wasatch counties.

The annual programs encourage kids to try new sports from skiing to ice skating. YSA Youth Programs Director Health Sims said there is something for everyone.

“We've got a great lineup. So on the Alpine side, you can learn to ski and snowboard,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Oct. 19. “Then we have some progression type skiing and snowboarding at UOP and Woodward. You can also learn to ski jump, and then we do tubing and we have some ice skating, hockey, and speed skating.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Youth Sports Alliance's Heather Sims and Ashley Laakso Listen • 13:53

Prices for registration increase Nov. 21. Registration closes Nov. 30.

YSA is also preparing for its annual Jans Winter Welcome fundraiser which will help raise money for local sports teams and the organization’s Dare to Dream scholarships.

The need-based scholarships offer more than $200,000 to athletes across seven clubs. Applications for the scholarships open in February.