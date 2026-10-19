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High Valley Transit thanks drivers after busy construction season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 19, 2026 at 3:37 PM MDT
An aerial image of construction on state Route 224 in Summit County. The work is part of High Valley Transit's Bus Rapid Transit project aimed at improving winter traffic flow in and out of Park City.
High Valley Transit
An aerial image of construction on state Route 224 in Summit County. The work is part of High Valley Transit's Bus Rapid Transit project aimed at improving winter traffic flow in and out of Park City.

Crews with High Valley Transit will be restriping state Route 224 through Summit County as work wraps ahead of the winter season.

High Valley Chief Development Officer Gabe Shields said after the lanes and trails reopen, the current phase of work will be complete.

“Right now we don't have any construction planned for this winter,” he said. “But as conditions allow, our crews may take advantage of good weather to improve local bus stops and do anything we can to get ahead of schedule.”

Part of the new bus rapid transit project will be open this winter with dedicated bus lanes between Olympic Parkway and Canyons Drive.

Shields says High Valley Transit officials will be at bus stops along the state Route 224 corridor Thursday, Oct. 22 talking with riders.

“To thank their community for their support and patience over the first year, our project [team] will be out along the corridor this Thursday at various locations, kind of meeting transit riders, supporting businesses,” he said. 

The project will be completed in fall 2028. When finished, the BRT project will include dedicated bus lanes to alleviate traffic on state Route 224 from Kimball Junction to Old Town Park City.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver