Utahns selected to USA Bobsled, Skeleton teams

The 2026-2027 USA Bobsled and Skeleton team selections are official, and two Utahns made the cut.

That includes 2022 Olympian Kaysha Love from Herriman who is one of three female pilots for USA Bobsled. On the men’s side, Utah Valley University alum Michael Fogt was named to the team as one of eight push athletes.

Both sliders didn’t start as bobsled athletes, instead transitioned from track and field to bobsled in recent years.

Many of the U.S. team’s sliders also have a track and field background as both sports rely on speed, power and rapid acceleration.

Love, for example, was invited to a push camp by USA Bobsled in October 2020. Sixteen months later she made her Olympic debut. In 2023 she became a pilot and won the women’s monobob world championships.

The nine-women, 10-man bobsled team will travel to Altenberg, Germany, Nov. 27-29 for the first leg of world cup competition.