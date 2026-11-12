Former Wasatch County sheriff’s employee sentenced to prison for child-related sex crime

A judge has sentenced a former Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office employee to up to five years in prison for engaging in sexual activity with a teen boy.

Mitchell McKee, 61, pleaded guilty to one third-degree felony count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor in September.

Judge Anthony Howell ordered the former sheriff’s office administrative director to prison Tuesday in Provo’s 4th District Court.

McKee was initially arrested in 2024 and charged with 10 felony counts for alleged human trafficking and sex acts with a minor. All but one was dismissed as part of a plea agreement with the Utah Attorney General’s Office.

The victim, who was 15 when the crime occurred, expressed dislike for the deal in a letter read to the court in September. He called it a violation of justice, morality and ethics.

Prosecutors previously said they negotiated the agreement after new evidentiary concerns arose. They also didn’t want the victim, now 18, to have to testify at a trial or be subjected to cross-examination.

McKee’s conviction requires him to register as a sex offender. He may also have to pay up to $5,000 in fines.

A restitution hearing is set for Nov. 24.