State & Regional

Rocky Mountain Power warns of possible power shutoffs during fire season

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published July 22, 2022 at 5:33 PM MDT
RMP shutoff broad.png
Rocky Mountain Power
/
The colored areas within the orange zones are considered areas at risk for potential shutoffs.

As fire season continues, Rocky Mountain Power has told Park City it could enact public safety power shutoffs in specific areas under extreme fire conditions.

Rocky Mountain Power Regional Business Manager Lisa Romney told the Park City Council Thursday that power shutoffs may occur in areas of Summit and Wasatch counties during harsh or high-risk weather events.

Romney said power shutoffs could happen throughout the company’s service territory during times of high wind gusts and active wildfires.

Areas marked for potential shutoffs in Park City include Aerie Drive and parts of Park Meadows. Summit Park, Wasatch Mountain State Park, and the Jordanelle area are also at risk of shutoffs.

Romney said the company will notify customers up to 72 hours in advance if weather forecasts suggest shutoffs are possible. She added that the company will work with local emergency operations to alert customers and people can expect to receive 24 hours notice if a shutoff is coming.

In the event of a power outage, the company would use a contractor to create a community center where people can get water and charge their devices.

Romney said that only phone numbers registered with Rocky Mountain Power accounts will be notified. Customers can check their accounts on the Rocky Mountain website to confirm their phone numbers are current.

Rolling blackouts and power shutoffs are common in other parts of the west, but don’t typically occur in northern Utah. One shutoff occurred in southern Utah last month.

A link to a map of areas potentially affected can be found here.

Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
