Leader of Utah's largest hospital system is stepping down

KPCW | By KPCW
Published August 11, 2022 at 5:42 PM MDT
Marc Harrison 2022 Intermountain Healthcare.png
Intermountain Healthcare
/
Marc Harrison is leaving Intermountain Healthcare to run a health care platform for the venture capital firm General Catalyst

Intermountain Healthcare's CEO is leaving this fall. According to a statement from the company Thursday, Dr. Marc Harrison will leave to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. Harrison has been CEO since 2016.

Intermountain Healthcare is based in Utah. It is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, including Park City Hospital and Heber Valley Hospital, 385 clinics, and medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and care providers. It also has a health plans division called SelectHealth with more than one million members.

The nonprofit is also one of Utah's biggest private employers with more than 40,000 employees.

The Intermountain Healthcare Board plans to name an interim president and CEO and will conduct a national search for Harrison's replacement this fall.

“Marc has helped spur innovation across our organization during his six-year tenure. We are better today because of his outstanding leadership,” said chair of the Intermountain Healthcare Board, former Governor of Utah Mike Leavitt. “At Intermountain, we remain steadfast in our dedication to our patients and the communities we serve. Our leaders and caregivers will continue to carry our important work forward and ensure that the health and well-being of our patients remain at the center of our work.”

