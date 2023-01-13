© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
State & Regional

What's open and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Summit, Wasatch counties

KPCW | By Ashton Edwards
Published January 13, 2023 at 5:45 PM MST
Visitors at the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Memorial in Washington, D. C.
Amy Ta
/
NPR
Visitors at the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Memorial in Washington, D. C.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is Monday, Jan. 16, which means some agencies and businesses will be closed.

When will your garbage get picked up? Will the postal service be delivering to your home? Is your local liquor store open?

Here's what to know for Summit and Wasatch counties over MLK Day.

Summit County:

Garbage and recycling:
Republic Services: Garbage and recycling can be collected between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday - Friday, unless it falls on one of the scheduled holidays: Christmas, New Year’s Day, July 4 and Thanksgiving. Weather delays may also prohibit scheduled pick-up. Pick-up will resume the day after the scheduled holiday or weather delay. If your garbage or recycling was missed please contact Republic Services at (435) 615-8311 within 24 hours.

USPS:
Monday, Jan. 16 - Closed.
Street delivery will be limited to guaranteed overnight parcels and there will be no collection of mail.

Liquor Stores:
Closed Sundays.
Monday, Jan. 16. - Closed.

County offices:
Monday, Jan. 16 - Closed.

Libraries:
Monday, Jan. 16 - Closed.

DMV:
Monday, Jan. 16 - Closed.

Wasatch County

Garbage and recycling:
Monday, Jan. 16 garbage collection will be Tuesday, Jan. 17.

USPS:
Monday, Jan. 16 - Closed.
Street delivery will be limited to guaranteed overnight parcels and there will be no collection of mail.

Liquor Stores:
Closed Sundays.
Monday, Jan. 16. - Closed.

County offices:
Monday, Jan. 16 - Closed.

Library:
Monday, Jan. 16. - Closed.

DMV:
Monday, Jan. 16. - Closed.

Have something to add to the list? Email news@kpcw.org.

State & Regional
Ashton Edwards
Ashton Edwards jumped at the chance to join the KPCW team as director of digital media in 2022. She has been telling stories for a living for about a decade with stints in Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City, St. Louis and now Park City.
See stories by Ashton Edwards