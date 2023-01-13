What's open and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Summit, Wasatch counties

When will your garbage get picked up? Will the postal service be delivering to your home? Is your local liquor store open?

Here's what to know for Summit and Wasatch counties over MLK Day.

Summit County:

Garbage and recycling:

Republic Services: Garbage and recycling can be collected between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday - Friday, unless it falls on one of the scheduled holidays: Christmas, New Year’s Day, July 4 and Thanksgiving. Weather delays may also prohibit scheduled pick-up. Pick-up will resume the day after the scheduled holiday or weather delay. If your garbage or recycling was missed please contact Republic Services at (435) 615-8311 within 24 hours.

USPS:

Monday, Jan. 16 - Closed.

Street delivery will be limited to guaranteed overnight parcels and there will be no collection of mail.

Liquor Stores:

Closed Sundays.

Monday, Jan. 16. - Closed.

County offices:

Monday, Jan. 16 - Closed.

Libraries:

Monday, Jan. 16 - Closed.

DMV:

Monday, Jan. 16 - Closed.

Wasatch County

Garbage and recycling:

Monday, Jan. 16 garbage collection will be Tuesday, Jan. 17.

USPS:

Monday, Jan. 16 - Closed.

Street delivery will be limited to guaranteed overnight parcels and there will be no collection of mail.

Liquor Stores:

Closed Sundays.

Monday, Jan. 16. - Closed.

County offices:

Monday, Jan. 16 - Closed.

Library:

Monday, Jan. 16. - Closed.

DMV:

Monday, Jan. 16. - Closed.

Have something to add to the list? Email news@kpcw.org.