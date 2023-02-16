Utah legislature eyes changing approach to saving Great Salt Lake

A bill that will be introduced in the Utah State Legislature will task one person with overseeing efforts to save the Great Salt Lake.

The position, currently titled the "Great Salt Lake Commissioner," will coordinate with government agencies, environmental, tribal and industry groups and come up with a master plan for the future of the lake.

"It puts one person and one agency in charge of the Great Salt Lake to manage it," said House Majority Leader Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, in an interview with FOX 13 News.

