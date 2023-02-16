© 2023 KPCW

State & Regional

Utah legislature eyes changing approach to saving Great Salt Lake

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published February 16, 2023 at 10:08 AM MST
The Great Salt Lake is roughly 8-9 feet lower than it should be. A snowy winter recently has helped lake levels some.
NPR
The Great Salt Lake has reached new lows in the past year.

The state may create a commissioner position to head up efforts to support the lake.

A bill that will be introduced in the Utah State Legislature will task one person with overseeing efforts to save the Great Salt Lake.

The position, currently titled the "Great Salt Lake Commissioner," will coordinate with government agencies, environmental, tribal and industry groups and come up with a master plan for the future of the lake.

"It puts one person and one agency in charge of the Great Salt Lake to manage it," said House Majority Leader Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, in an interview with FOX 13 News.

To read more, visit fox13now.com.

Ben Lasseter
KPCW Reporter
