Looking for a job? Utah employers hiring for thousands of positions

The virtual job fair will feature open positions in healthcare, government, transportation, construction manufacturing, retail and more.

“With Utah’s continued strong economy, now is a great time for job seekers to upscale their career,” said Liz Carver, Workforce Development Division director. “We encourage attendees to prepare for the fair by updating their resume and researching potential employers.”

Job seekers can participate in the fair from computers or smartphones. After logging in, participants will enter the fair where they will see rows of employer booths. By clicking on an employer’s booth, attendees can see company profiles, job openings and social media. They can also live chat with hiring representatives and share their resumes. Employers can schedule interviews, start one-on-one video chats and even make job offers on the spot.

To participate, the Department of Workforce Services said job seekers should pre-register.

The department is also offering two online workshops the day before, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., to help job seekers get the most out of the fair.

In addition to the virtual job fair, job seekers can search more than 50,000 openings online or visit their local employment center. Employment counselors are available for one-on-one coaching and can help with resume writing and mock interviews.

Employers who want to participate in the free event can contact their local workforce development specialist here.