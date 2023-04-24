Northern lights put on a show over Utah
The aurora borealis, or northern lights, were seen over Utah Sunday night, delighting star gazers, many of whom noted they saw the lights better with their cameras.
According to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Association Space Weather Prediction Center the lights were the result of a coronal mass ejection, or an expanding halo of gas around the sun, on Friday. The center issued a warning about a geomagnetic storm overnight.
The National Weather Service says the most recent forecast shows a much lower chance of seeing the nothern lights in Utah Monday night.
Latest forecast from the space weather prediction center indicates a much lower chance of seeing aurora this far south.
If you have any photos of Sunday's northern lights, please send them to news@kpcw.org.