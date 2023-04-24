© 2023 KPCW

🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
State & Regional

Northern lights put on a show over Utah

KPCW
Published April 24, 2023 at 6:52 AM MDT
Northern lights Tyler Moss.jpg
Tyler Moss
/
The northern lights over Heber City, Sunday April 23, 2023.

The aurora borealis, or northern lights, were seen over Utah Sunday night, delighting star gazers, many of whom noted they saw the lights better with their cameras.

Northern lights Mar Cal.jpg
Mar Cal
/
The northern lights over the Heber Valley Sunday, April 23, 2023.

According to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Association Space Weather Prediction Center the lights were the result of a coronal mass ejection, or an expanding halo of gas around the sun, on Friday. The center issued a warning about a geomagnetic storm overnight.

Geomagnetic storm.jpg
NOAA Space Weather
/
NOAA Spce Weather Prediction Center issued a warning for a geomagnetic storm Sunday night into Monday morning. Many saw the northern lights in Utah as a result of the storm.

The National Weather Service says the most recent forecast shows a much lower chance of seeing the nothern lights in Utah Monday night.

Latest forecast from the space weather prediction center indicates a much lower chance of seeing aurora this far south.

If you have any photos of Sunday's northern lights, please send them to news@kpcw.org.

Northern lights.jpg
Phil Bondurant
/
Northern lights over the Heber Valley, Sunday April 23, 2023.

State & Regional