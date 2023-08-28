© 2023 KPCW

State & Regional

Super blue moon comes to Wasatch Back skies this week

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 28, 2023 at 5:16 PM MDT
The moon will appear full from Tuesday night to Friday morning, with best viewing Wednesday night, if skies are clear.
Martin Bernetti
/
AFP via Getty Images
The moon will appear full from Tuesday night to Friday morning, with best viewing Wednesday night, if skies are clear.

Wednesday night’s sky will play host to a second full moon in August, making it a Blue Moon.

The supermoon will also be the final full moon of the summer.

Usually months apart, supermoons are the biggest and brightest of the year, according to NASA.

The moon will appear full from Tuesday night to Friday morning, with best viewing Wednesday night, if skies are clear.

Saturn will also be visible, and as the lunar cycle progresses, Mars will shift on the western horizon.

NASA says no major meteor showers are predicted until the next full moon.

