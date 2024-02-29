Winter storm watch in effect for Park City, Heber this weekend

A total of seven to 14 inches of accumulation is possible, with even higher totals for Park City. Snowfall will be heaviest Saturday afternoon and evening, and the storm is expected to taper off by Sunday night.

Meteorologist Nate Larsen said wind will be a hazard in this wave of winter weather.

“Friday night to Saturday, we’re looking at wind gusts possibly up to 55 or 60 miles per hour, so really the wind heading into the weekend is the big culprit,” he said. “Temperatures are going to start to drop as colder air moves in.”

Drivers are advised to prepare for winter conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Stay tuned to KPCW for updates on this weekend’s storm.