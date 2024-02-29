© 2024 KPCW

Winter storm watch in effect for Park City, Heber this weekend

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published February 29, 2024 at 4:12 PM MST
The Park City area has seen a lot of snowfall in the winter of 2022-23. More than a foot of snow fell in the Snyderville Basin over the New Year's holiday in 2023.
Renai Bodley Miller
/
KPCW
Park City could see upwards of 14 inches of snow in this weekend's storm.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon for parts of the Wasatch Back.

A total of seven to 14 inches of accumulation is possible, with even higher totals for Park City. Snowfall will be heaviest Saturday afternoon and evening, and the storm is expected to taper off by Sunday night.

Meteorologist Nate Larsen said wind will be a hazard in this wave of winter weather.

“Friday night to Saturday, we’re looking at wind gusts possibly up to 55 or 60 miles per hour, so really the wind heading into the weekend is the big culprit,” he said. “Temperatures are going to start to drop as colder air moves in.”

Drivers are advised to prepare for winter conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Stay tuned to KPCW for updates on this weekend’s storm.
