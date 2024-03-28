Semi-truck fire closes U.S. 40, driver injured

The truck was hauling double tankers of crude oil. Its rear trailer ignited as it was traveling westbound on U.S. 40 near the Park City exit, between mile markers 4 and 5.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said firefighters quickly responded to the scene to contain the fire.

“They did initially close both directions of travel,” he said. “With the contents of the trailer and the fire, they wanted to make sure for safety’s sake that they closed both directions.”

The driver had minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire but say it could be due to a brake issue.

Eastbound travel has been reopened, as well as one westbound lane, as cleanup of the scene continues. U.S. 40 westbound continues to experience delays.