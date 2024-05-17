Steady spring season provides optimal conditions for spring runoff

Short periods of warm temperatures followed by cooler weather and precipitation have allowed for a slower melt.

According to the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s May Report, all of Utah’s major watersheds are 90% of normal or above for the 2024 water year.

Streams are flowing at 89% of normal. The division warns rivers and streams are fast-moving with the extra volume, which can be treacherous, especially for children and pets.

The Utah Water Conditions mid-May report also shows reservoirs are 90% full statewide, 22% higher than normal and a drastic contrast to last year when reservoirs were little over half full.