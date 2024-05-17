Steady spring season provides optimal conditions for spring runoff
As of mid-May, over half of the state’s snowpack has melted, and the Division of Water Resources reports the weather has provided for optimal spring runoff.
Short periods of warm temperatures followed by cooler weather and precipitation have allowed for a slower melt.
According to the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s May Report, all of Utah’s major watersheds are 90% of normal or above for the 2024 water year.
Streams are flowing at 89% of normal. The division warns rivers and streams are fast-moving with the extra volume, which can be treacherous, especially for children and pets.
The Utah Water Conditions mid-May report also shows reservoirs are 90% full statewide, 22% higher than normal and a drastic contrast to last year when reservoirs were little over half full.