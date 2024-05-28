How to prevent human-caused wildfires this season

One of the biggest contributors to human-caused fires are sparks thrown from improperly maintained vehicles and trailers.

The Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands says before you leave, make sure trailer chains are not dragging, wheel bearings are well greased and tires are properly inflated to help prevent blowouts.

The division also reminds campers to fully extinguish campfires before leaving.

Bring a bucket of water and a shovel when lighting a campfire, and before camping check the area for fire restrictions.

For more information on fire restrictions, visit Utah Fire Sense.