How to prevent human-caused wildfires this season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 28, 2024 at 2:15 PM MDT
Utah Department of Natural Resources Truck in front of smoke plume from a wildfire
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
Utah Department of Natural Resources Truck in front of smoke plume from a wildfire

Hot and dry temperatures are on the horizon as firefighters are asking residents to help prevent human-caused wildfires.

One of the biggest contributors to human-caused fires are sparks thrown from improperly maintained vehicles and trailers.

The Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands says before you leave, make sure trailer chains are not dragging, wheel bearings are well greased and tires are properly inflated to help prevent blowouts.

The division also reminds campers to fully extinguish campfires before leaving.

Bring a bucket of water and a shovel when lighting a campfire, and before camping check the area for fire restrictions.

For more information on fire restrictions, visit Utah Fire Sense.

Sydney Weaver
News Producer
