Tourism to Dinosaur contributes over $28 million to local economy

That spending supported 336 area jobs with a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $28,403,000.

Located near Vernal on the border of Utah and Colorado, the monument gives visitors a glimpse of the past, with world-famous dinosaur fossils and rafting excursions on the Green and Yampa rivers.

The 2023 visitor spending analysis incorporates newly available survey data for Dinosaur that was collected as part of new NPS socioeconomic monitoring.

The updated data finds visitors are spending more time and money during visits to the monument compared to previous reports.

Overall, the 2023 National Park Visitor Spending report found 325.5 million visitors spent $26.4 billion in communities near national parks.

Utah had the third-highest visitor spending at $1.9 billion contributed to the community. California parks recorded the highest spending of $3.2 billion and North Carolina’s visitor spending was $2.6 billion.