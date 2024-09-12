© 2024 KPCW

Tourism to Dinosaur contributes over $28 million to local economy

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 12, 2024 at 10:45 AM MDT
150-million-year-old dinosaur fossils at the Quarry Exhibit Hall
The National Parks Service
150-million-year-old dinosaur fossils at the Quarry Exhibit Hall

A National Park Service report shows that over 326,000 visitors to Dinosaur National Monument in 2023 spent $24,120,000 in communities near the park.

That spending supported 336 area jobs with a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $28,403,000.

Located near Vernal on the border of Utah and Colorado, the monument gives visitors a glimpse of the past, with world-famous dinosaur fossils and rafting excursions on the Green and Yampa rivers.

The 2023 visitor spending analysis incorporates newly available survey data for Dinosaur that was collected as part of new NPS socioeconomic monitoring.

The updated data finds visitors are spending more time and money during visits to the monument compared to previous reports.

Overall, the 2023 National Park Visitor Spending report found 325.5 million visitors spent $26.4 billion in communities near national parks.

Utah had the third-highest visitor spending at $1.9 billion contributed to the community. California parks recorded the highest spending of $3.2 billion and North Carolina’s visitor spending was $2.6 billion.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver