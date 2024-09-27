International Olympic Committee president touring Utah’s Olympic facilities

Bach and his delegation will tour a portion of the Olympic Village and the Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah Friday.

Saturday Bach will participate in an athlete panel discussion featuring Olympic speedskating medalist Brittany Bowe and Paralympic discus medalist David Blair.

The delegation will then travel to the Utah Olympic Oval to tour the U.S. Speedskating Speed Factory training center and ice sheet. The group will also visit the Utah Hockey Club training center with Olympic ice hockey champion Hilary Knight.

The last stop on the delegation’s trip is at the Utah Olympic Park in Park City. Bach and his team will watch Olympic athletes train at the Spence Eccles Olympic Freestyle Pool.

Finally, a special presentation will be given at the 2002 Olympic and Paralympic Museum.