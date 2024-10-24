DWR recommends updates to deer management

The proposed changes would go into effect Dec. 12 and include the implementation of new hunt strategies for a research study.

The purpose of the study is to determine if hunting restrictions based on antler points and weapon technology can improve mule deer population performance.

In the plan, DWR also proposes a new approach to managing chronic wasting disease in Utah by expanding disease testing, encouraging the disposal of deer carcasses in approved landfills and the ability to recommend targeted hunts in chronic wasting disease hotspot areas.

Part of the proposed plan would allow for adjusting permit numbers annually up to 30% to respond to data from GPS tracking collars, animal health, current habitat conditions and weather conditions.

The public can give feedback by attending a DWR public meeting virtually or in person.

The presentation will also be available on the DWR YouTube channel, but comments can only be submitted through forms on the DWR website.