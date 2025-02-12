© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Homeless Utahns could get more relief on hottest days as Code Red bill advances on Capitol Hill

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published February 12, 2025 at 4:40 PM MST
A homeless camp is pictured next to the Jordan River across from Cottonwood Park in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 29, 2024.
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
A homeless camp is pictured next to the Jordan River across from Cottonwood Park in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 29, 2024.

Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, has introduced a bill that would help open more homeless shelter beds when temperatures soar.

When temperatures drop below 18 degrees, new temporary shelter beds for homeless Utahns can open up under a so-called Code Blue alert.

Now, state Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, has proposed making it easier for service providers to open more shelter on new “Code Red” days when temperatures soar and those living outside are at risk of deadly heat exposure.

The bill, SB182, passed the Utah Senate overwhelmingly with 27 votes Tuesday morning — Sens. Nate Blouin, D-Salt Lake City, and Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City, were absent and did not cast a vote. The legislation comes as lawmakers look for solutions to the Beehive State’s growing homelessness crisis, and after a year in which local governments struggled to find places to put new shelter beds, even temporarily.

Homeless people, experts say, are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illness and death.

The Code Red legislation aims to keep those sleeping outside alive by allowing governments and nonprofits to add emergency beds to their operations, encouraging organizations to pass out supplies to help homeless Utahns survive high temperatures, and preventing police from confiscating items, like tents, that help people stay cool on hot days.

Read the full story at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state. 
Tags
State & Regional Utah Legislature
The Salt Lake Tribune
See stories by The Salt Lake Tribune