Utah lawmakers propose bill allowing voters to overturn local school board decisions

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published February 27, 2025 at 4:50 PM MST
The Salt Lake City School Board listens during a school board meeting in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. Utah's HB408 would let residents petition for a local referendum on any school board action — unless it was passed with a supermajority vote. One lawmaker worried that it would open up "every school board decision to becoming a political decision.”
Bethany Baker
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
HB408 would let residents petition for a local referendum on any school board action — unless it was passed with a supermajority vote.

Utah lawmakers are considering allowing voters to overturn local school board decisions, a move that education groups are warning could grind school district operations to a halt.

HB408 would allow residents to petition for a local referendum on any local school board action — unless board leaders passed it with a supermajority vote. This would apply to proposed school closures, property tax levies and decisions like changing a school mascot.

A referendum is a petition to let voters decide whether to keep or reject a law or policy that has already passed.

Bill sponsor Rep. Rex Shipp, R-Cedar City, explained that local school boards are “the only legislative body in our state” that aren’t subject to referendums.

“If something rises to the concern enough that the people want to refer it, I think they need to have that opportunity. And school boards ought to be included in that,” Shipp said during a House Government and Operations Committee hearing Feb. 19.

Referendums are not easy to get on ballots. Petitioners must gather a specific number of handwritten signatures, which is based on the number of active voters in a given jurisdiction. “Area requirements” may also apply, meaning signatures would need to be collected from a certain percentage of different areas rather than just one location.

Read the full story at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state. 
