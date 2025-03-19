© 2025 KPCW

DNR announces start of ‘Utah Rocks!’ climbing challenge

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 19, 2025 at 4:21 PM MDT
Participants can enjoy a 90-minute bouldering session and get a chance to win climbing gear and other prizes.
Participants can enjoy a 90-minute bouldering session and get a chance to win climbing gear and other prizes.

The Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation will kick off its Every Kid Outdoors “Utah Rocks!” Challenge this week.

The free bouldering event for kids at climbing gyms will be held statewide as part of the DNR’s year-long Every Kid Outdoors Adventure Challenge.

On Friday, participants can enjoy a 90-minute bouldering session and get a chance to win climbing gear and other prizes.

Children and families of all experience levels are invited to register for the event.

Multiple climbing gyms in Utah will participate including the Front Climbing Club and the Bouldering Project in Salt Lake City, the Quarry Indoor Climbing in Provo and multiple Momentum Climbing locations across the state.

For more information and to sign up click here.

