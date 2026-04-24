Summit County residents see investment opportunity in cemetery

As the Snyderville Basin Cemetery District plans the area’s first public burial ground, according to board member Will Seggos, several locals have inquired about buying and reselling burial rights.

He chalks it up to Summit County’s high land prices and the potential to speculate on any bit of land, no matter how small.

“It's not like we've had floods of inquiries, but it does fascinate me that, in conversations with people around town, people do ask that question more than I would expect,” Seggos told KPCW.

Snyderville Basin cemetery planners don’t have a guaranteed location yet, much less certainty on how much burial rights will cost.

Their preferred location is near the Bear Hollow neighborhood, between the Run-a-Muk dog park and state Route 224. It has garnered pushback from immediate neighbors.

“We just want to make sure that we have this protected for the use of the public and the residents here that have given their input and helped us create a much needed cemetery for the area,” Seggos said.

Seggos said the board will want to put guardrails on any potential land speculation while also allowing families to be buried together.