Utah DWR warns Utahns about baby birds on ground this spring

The Division of Wildlife Resources is reminding Utahns what to do if you find a baby bird on the ground.

The DWR said it happens more often this time of year when the birds are hatching and sometimes leave their nests before they can fly.

If the bird does not have feathers, the DWR said to place it back in its nest or on a branch safely out of reach of dogs and cats.

Birds with feathers should be left alone. Wildlife officials say, at this stage of life, the young bird called a fledgling is close to taking its first flight. The DWR said people should never take home baby birds or try to feed them.

Regarding avian flu, songbirds are not typically affected so wildlife officers say residents don’t have to worry about their bird feeders unless they also have backyard chickens or domestic ducks.

If you find a group of five or more dead birds, the department said not to touch them and to report it to the nearest DWR office.