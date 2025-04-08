RFK Jr. applauds Utah for recently passed health legislation, wants the rest of the country to follow

During a meeting with state lawmakers, Kennedy thanked Utah for its leadership and commitment to what he calls the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) movement.

Dentists and other health experts oppose the law and say adding fluoride to drinking water results in fewer childhood cavities.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say fluoride is a mineral shown to strengthen teeth by replacing minerals lost from acid breakdown.

But the Utah News Dispatch reports a report from the National Toxicology Program found high levels of fluoride in drinking water can be associated with a lower I.Q. in children. The report says those levels, however, are twice as high as the current recommended amount of fluoride.

Kennedy also congratulated Utah on legislation that bans some food dyes and chemicals from public school meals and cuts unhealthy options like soda and candy from allowed food stamp purchases.

“I urge all governors to follow Utah’s lead and submit SNAP waivers to USDA, ban ultra-processed additives in public schools, and remove fluoride from public drinking water to reverse the childhood chronic disease epidemic and Make America Healthy Again,” Kennedy said.