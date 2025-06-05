Gov. Cox asks families to turn off screens for family connection

The Governor’s office says the week was established to give families a dedicated time to unplug from devices and reconnect through meaningful, screen-free activities.

Families are encouraged to find a day and time for activities focused on building connections , like preparing a meal and eating together, going for a hike or playing a family game.

Data from the Utah Student Health and Risk Prevention Survey show youth who sit down to eat at least one meal a week with their family are 45% less likely to report feeling depressed, 70% less likely to use vape products and 54% less likely to consider suicide.