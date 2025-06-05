© 2025 KPCW

Gov. Cox asks families to turn off screens for family connection

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 5, 2025 at 3:00 PM MDT
Happy family at home in the couch playing classic table games
David Prado
/
Adobe Stock
Happy family at home in the couch playing classic table games

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has declared the week of June 9, Family Connection Week.

The Governor’s office says the week was established to give families a dedicated time to unplug from devices and reconnect through meaningful, screen-free activities.

Families are encouraged to find a day and time for activities focused on building connections, like preparing a meal and eating together, going for a hike or playing a family game.

Data from the Utah Student Health and Risk Prevention Survey show youth who sit down to eat at least one meal a week with their family are 45% less likely to report feeling depressed, 70% less likely to use vape products and 54% less likely to consider suicide.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
