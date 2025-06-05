© 2025 KPCW

Wildlife officials remind outdoor enthusiasts of moose safety

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 5, 2025 at 5:05 PM MDT
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

Utah is home to more than 2,500 moose.

They are a common sight on trails in the Wasatch Back, and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources wants to remind recreationalists how to stay safe around them.

The largest animals in the deer family, moose can become aggressive when they feel cornered or threatened.

Cows, female moose, can be especially defensive in late May and early June when they have calves.

The males tend to be more aggressive during the fall breeding season in September.

No matter what time of year, the DWR advises people to always give moose plenty of space.

Stay calm and don’t run, instead talk, make your presence known and slowly back away as not to spook the animal.

More information and safety tips can be found at WildAwareUtah.org.
Sydney Weaver
