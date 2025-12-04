UDOT Big Cottonwood Canyon study outlines ways to reduce winter traffic

An environmental assessment released Wednesday proposes running buses up and down state Route 190 buses every 10 to 15 minutes during winter months. By 2050, the route frequency would be every 5 to 7 minutes.

Buses would be based out of a hub near the mouth of the canyon with a 1,750-space parking structure.

In addition to the increased bus service, UDOT would add a bus-only lane that would bypass Wasatch Boulevard, and a priority lane at the top of the canyon near Brighton Loop. Experts say the added lanes would shave about 5 minutes off bus travel time.

UDOT is also considering a winter tolling system near the Solitude entrance. Project manager Devin Weder says the toll would encourage skiers and riders to take the bus or carpool.

Utahns can comment on the study at two public hearings this month. The first in person hearing is Dec. 17 at Canyon View Elementary in Cottonwood Heights. The second virtual hearing will be Dec. 18.

Both hearings will feature a presentation, which is also available online.

Residents are invited to share their comments at the hearings or submit them online through Jan. 9.