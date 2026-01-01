Prop 4 repeal signatures rolling in

The Utah Republican Party’s bid to repeal a 2018 ballot initiative — which created an independent redistricting commission and banned partisan gerrymandering — got its first status check this week, showing the GOP 9% of the way toward reaching its goal.

The lieutenant governor’s office posted the first batch of validated signatories of the party’s petition to repeal the Better Boundaries initiative this week.

So far, 12,635 signatures have been submitted and verified by the county clerks. The party needs to collect 140,748 signatures and meet specific thresholds in 26 of the state’s 29 Senate districts for the repeal effort to qualify for the 2026 ballot.

The GOP has until Feb. 14 to gather those signatures.

The party launched its initiative effort in response to a series of court rulings finding that the Legislature violated the Utah Constitution when it gutted the Better Boundaries initiative, reinstating the citizen-enacted law.

