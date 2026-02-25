© 2026 KPCW

UDOT expands snow plow technology to clear roads safer, faster

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 25, 2026 at 4:22 PM MST
A Utah Department of Transportation snowplow goes through an intersection.
Utah Department of Transportation
A Utah Department of Transportation snowplow goes through an intersection.

The Utah Department of Transportation is making it quicker and safer for snowplows to clear the roads in northern Utah.

Through its vehicle-to-everything technology, snowplow drivers can get the green light at intersections to spend more time clearing roads and less time at stoplights.

The technology, also called V2X, allows snowplows to communicate directly with traffic signals and roadside equipment to reduce traffic delays and clear roads faster during winter storms.

UDOT has equipped almost 260 snowplows and nearly 1,300 traffic signals on winter routes across the state to help in the effort.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver