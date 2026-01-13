© 2026 KPCW

Utahn dies in avalanche while snowmobiling in Wyoming

KPCW | By Fox 13 KSTU-TV
Published January 13, 2026 at 3:49 PM MST
A snowmobile avalanche in La Barge Creek just east of Commissary Ridge that resulted in a death on Jan. 11, 2026.
Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center
A snowmobile avalanche in La Barge Creek just east of Commissary Ridge that resulted in a death on Jan. 11, 2026.

The Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center is investigating the slide.

A snowmobiler from Utah died over the weekend after being buried by an avalanche in Wyoming.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said the man was snowmobiling with a friend near La Barge Creek around 2 p.m. on Sunday when he was caught in an avalanche.

The sheriff's office said they, along with a rescue helicopter crew, were notified of the incident by a satellite communication device.

While first responders and search-and-rescue crews made their way to the area, the buried snowmobiler's friend located him under the snow and dug him out. He attempted CPR, but the man ultimately died.

Read Spencer Burt's full report at fox13now.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
