Utahn dies in avalanche while snowmobiling in Wyoming

A snowmobiler from Utah died over the weekend after being buried by an avalanche in Wyoming.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said the man was snowmobiling with a friend near La Barge Creek around 2 p.m. on Sunday when he was caught in an avalanche.

The sheriff's office said they, along with a rescue helicopter crew, were notified of the incident by a satellite communication device.

While first responders and search-and-rescue crews made their way to the area, the buried snowmobiler's friend located him under the snow and dug him out. He attempted CPR, but the man ultimately died.

