Utah governor calls on residents to pray for snow amid dry winter

On X Monday, Cox invited “all Utahns to seek help from a higher power and do our part to conserve water.”

Almost all of Utah is experiencing a drought, including the Wasatch Back.

This is the second time the governor, who is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has called on residents to pray for precipitation.

In June 2025 Cox declared a Day of Prayer and Fasting for Rain after increased drought and wildfire risks.

The National Weather Service reports 2025 was Utah’s warmest year on record and this winter is shaping up to be one of the state’s lowest snow years.

Almost all of the state’s SNOTEL sites, which measure the snow water equivalent, show below-average levels.

The weather service says there’s a chance for mountain snow Wednesday but little to no accumulation.