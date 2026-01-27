© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah governor calls on residents to pray for snow amid dry winter

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 27, 2026 at 4:36 PM MST
FILE: A "pray for snow" banner hangs outside a church on Park City's Park Avenue.
Sydney Weaver
/
KPCW
FILE: A "pray for snow" banner hangs outside a church on Park City's Park Avenue.

Utah’s dry snow year has Gov. Spencer Cox asking residents for help.

On X Monday, Cox invited “all Utahns to seek help from a higher power and do our part to conserve water.”

Almost all of Utah is experiencing a drought, including the Wasatch Back.

This is the second time the governor, who is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has called on residents to pray for precipitation.

In June 2025 Cox declared a Day of Prayer and Fasting for Rain after increased drought and wildfire risks.

The National Weather Service reports 2025 was Utah’s warmest year on record and this winter is shaping up to be one of the state’s lowest snow years.

Almost all of the state’s SNOTEL sites, which measure the snow water equivalent, show below-average levels.

The weather service says there’s a chance for mountain snow Wednesday but little to no accumulation.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver