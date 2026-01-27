UDOT begins work in Wasatch County to improve rural internet

UDOT’s fiber optic installation project will add more than 130 miles of cable to improve internet access for rural Utahns.

The cables will be installed underground along U.S. 40 from Heber City to the Colorado state line.

The first phase of the project began Jan. 26 for the stretch of highway from downtown Heber to milepost 51 near Strawberry Reservoir.

UDOT says crews will dig trenches and drill underground. Drivers may see lower speed limits, narrower lanes and occasional one-way traffic while crews are working.

Construction will happen on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The project is expected to be completed this summer.

For details about the plans, visit the project website.