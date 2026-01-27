© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UDOT begins work in Wasatch County to improve rural internet

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published January 27, 2026 at 4:37 PM MST
Phase one of the project will install fiber optic cable from Heber City to Strawberry Reservoir.
Utah Department of Transportation
Phase one of the project will install fiber optic cable from Heber City to Strawberry Reservoir.

The Utah Department of Transportation is installing miles of fiber optic cable to improve internet access in northeastern Utah. The project will affect traffic on U.S. 40 in Wasatch County.

UDOT’s fiber optic installation project will add more than 130 miles of cable to improve internet access for rural Utahns.

The cables will be installed underground along U.S. 40 from Heber City to the Colorado state line.

The first phase of the project began Jan. 26 for the stretch of highway from downtown Heber to milepost 51 near Strawberry Reservoir.

UDOT says crews will dig trenches and drill underground. Drivers may see lower speed limits, narrower lanes and occasional one-way traffic while crews are working.

Construction will happen on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The project is expected to be completed this summer.

For details about the plans, visit the project website.
Wasatch County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler