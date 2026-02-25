Utah lawmakers file record number of bills for second year in a row

As Utah nears the end of its 45-day legislative session, lawmakers have broken a record for the number of bills filed. Not all bills will get a hearing, but they have been drafted for consideration.

Despite the high number, Fox 13 reports House Speaker Mike Schultz insisted fewer bills have been making it out of the Rules Committee for a chance to be heard.

Of the more than 1,000 bills introduced this session, 143 have been signed into law.

Lawmakers passed 580 bills in 2025; almost 960 were introduced.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has previously criticized lawmakers for passing too many bills.

In his 2026 State of the State address, the governor supported legislation that would limit the number of bills a lawmaker could run each session. That bill has not yet been heard.

Utah’s legislative session ends March 6.